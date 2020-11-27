A rapist who targeted lone women on a St Ives beach has been jailed for 25 years at Truro Crown Court.

The victims included a 16-year-old teenager celebrating her exam results, a French tourist and a local woman.

They were attacked over the course of three months in 2019 by Clinton Ferreira, who is 38 and from St Ives.

He was found guilty in October of eight serious sex assaults, including rape, attempted rape and attempted strangulation.

The first victim was walking home after a night celebrating her GCSE results when she was attacked at Porthminster Beach on 22 August, 2019.

She read out a statement to the court in which she said, "It had been a night of celebrations but now I don't walk alone after dark. I am fearful all the time and constantly on edge and am anxious."During the attack I genuinely feared I was going to be raped or murdered. My life changed and I don't like the person I have become."

Two of the attacks took place on Porthminster Beach in St Ives. Credit: ITV West Country

Three weeks after the first attack, on 19 September, the second victim, a French woman on holiday with her boyfriend, was attacked in a tent pitched on the beach, yards from where the first victim was assaulted. The court heard she is still in shock and suffering from continuous flashbacks, but grateful to be alive.Then, in late October, a local woman went to the shop to buy wine. There she met a man who took her back to his flat and raped her. The court heard the attack made her feel "contaminated" and "like damaged goods".

In sentencing Ferreira, Judge Simon Carr described his crimes as "sustained and brutalattacks on young women".He said: "You present a very significant danger to women and probably will for the rest of your life. The effects on the victims have been devastating and I suspect lifelong."Detective Inspector Steve Hambly, of Devon and Cornwall Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said, “I welcome today’s sentence, after what has been a most disturbing case that has investigated some truly despicable offending.“I’d like to compliment the enquiry team that brought this matter to court... but most of all, I’d like to pay tribute to the three brave women who had the courage, not just to report the crimes against them, but also to give evidence at trial. It’s their bravery that means that Ferreira can pose no further threat to the women he encounters for the foreseeable future.”

Ferreira was given an extended jail term of 25 years, 20 years custodial and five years on licence. He must serve two thirds before being eligible for parole.