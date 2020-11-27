The Cornish pub placed in Devon's Tier 2

A pub near Launceston has been put into Tier 2 restrictions, despite having a Cornish postal address.

The Arscott Arms at Chapman's Well sits just over a mile from the Devon/Cornwall border.

It is located in Cornwall according to its address, but classed as Devon under the government's postcode checker for the latest Covid-19 Tiers, which come into force on 2 December.

The pub's landlady, Narty Glenister, says there has been a lot of confusion in the tiny hamlet, where many of the residents believed they were in Tier 1, the lowest level of restrictions.

Narty Glenister, Landlady, Arscott Arms Credit: ITV News

It is frustrating to know a few yards down the road they can go and have a pint somewhere without having food. We're not a massive drinking pub anyway, but that was always one of our aims, to make it a good drinking pub and that's kind of been taken away from us now. It's really hard. Narty Glenister, Arscott Arms

The pub also pays its council tax to Devon County Council.

Landlady Narty adds the pub already has a thriving takeaway service, and will be focusing on its food offering for local customers.

The Arscott Arms will be focusing on its takeaway business once the Tier system comes into force. Credit: ITV West Country

