UWE students undergo Covid testing before going home for Christmas

Thousands of students at the University of the West of England will start to undergo Covid-19 testing today, with all those testing negative encouraged to travel home within 24 hours.

The University's Centre for Sport has been temporarily converted into a lateral flow testing centre for students, which is being supported by the Government and the NHS Test and Trace scheme.

Although testing isn't compulsory, students are being strongly encouraged undertake testing before travelling for the Christmas break, to avoid the spread of Covid-19 between their families.

The sports hall in the Centre for Sport on the Frenchay campus will become also become a testing hub for seven days and over 90 staff and students have been recruited as registration assistants, test assistants and results recorders.

The university's Vice-Chancellor Professor Steve West said “as a responsible University, we are keen to do everything we can to support the local, national and international effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and to help students who wish to return home for Christmas."

Testing will help to break line of transmission amongst students especially when they are infected but are not aware of it. Steve West, Vice-Chancellor Professor

Students have been emailed a link to book a test.

The university says the samples will be processed on-site and the results will be available shortly afterwards via text or email.

