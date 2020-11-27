Watch Ellie Barker's full report above

A girl from Somerset who survived a brain tumour is set to release a second charity Christmas single to raise awareness of the condition.

Lyra Cole from Highbridge had a brain tumour when she was a baby.

Last year she released a single to raise money for brain cancer research.

Lyra's single reached number 1 in the Amazon charts, knocking Stormzy off the top spot, and number 16 in the UK Official download charts.

Now seven years old, she is back with a version of 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.

The single is set to be released on Friday 4 December.

You can find more information about Lyra's single and Brain Tumour Research here.

