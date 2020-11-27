Young singer who beat Stormzy in the charts returns with another Christmas charity single
Watch Ellie Barker's full report above
A girl from Somerset who survived a brain tumour is set to release a second charity Christmas single to raise awareness of the condition.
Lyra Cole from Highbridge had a brain tumour when she was a baby.
Last year she released a single to raise money for brain cancer research.
Lyra's single reached number 1 in the Amazon charts, knocking Stormzy off the top spot, and number 16 in the UK Official download charts.
Now seven years old, she is back with a version of 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.
The single is set to be released on Friday 4 December.
You can find more information about Lyra's single and Brain Tumour Research here.
READ MORE: