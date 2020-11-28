Boy in Bristol Children's Hospital after Newquay crash

A teenage boy is being treated for serious injuries after being involved in car crash in Newquay.

Devon and Cornwall police say the collision involving a Silver Vauxhall Corsa happened on William Hosking Road, Quintrell Downs just after 8pm (27 November).

The teenager was taken nearly 150 miles away to be treated at Bristol Children's Hospital.

The 22-year-old male drive of the Corsa stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their investigation.

Officers are trying to work out what happened and are asking any witnesses who have not already speak to them to get in touch on 101.