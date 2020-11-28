A toy shop in Weston-super-Mare is running a campaign to make sure families don't have to sacrifice food to get their children Christmas presents this year.

The owners of the G3 store say if people donate cash to their toy drive they can help more of those in need at the town's foodbank this winter.

John Tancock is asking people in the town to donate online via their GoFundMe page or in the shop.

"This year has been hard for many families, and we wanted to thank the people of Weston for supporting G3 throughout this pandemic and "pay it forward" to those families hit the hardest this year.

"We will be collecting until Christmas and will use all funds to purchase toys, gifts, puzzles etc at wholesale to maximise how many donations to Weston-super-Mare foodbank we can give, who will distribute to those who would benefit from an extra special Christmas."