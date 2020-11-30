Co-Op staff threatened with machete during robbery

Co-Op staff were threatened with a machete before a man stole cash from a store in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police has released a CCTV image as part of its investigation in to the robbery of a shop in Yeovil.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At about 9.50pm on Saturday 28 November, a man entered the Co-Op on Mudford Road and threatened staff with a machete before making off with a quantity of cash.

"The offender, who ran off in the direction of St Michael’s Avenue, wore a black face mask, a black coat over a grey hoodie, blue jeans and brown shoes.

"We appreciate the man’s face isn’t visible in the CCTV image but hope someone might recognise the combination of clothing."

If you recognise the man in the image or were in the area and saw something suspicious around the time, police are asking you contact them on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220268490.

Read more: