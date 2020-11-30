Demand for Christmas tree renting has surged at a farm in Cheltenham which specialises in re-planting them once the festive season ends.

Staff at Rental Claus say they have enjoyed their busiest year on record renting trees out.

The trees are grown in special pots which allow them to be dug up and re-planted year after year.

Paul Keene, of Rental Claus, suggested it was a more sustainable way for families to enjoy Christmas with a real tree - without having to throw it away in the New Year.

“It's been our busiest year ever,” he told ITV News West Country.

“I think in terms of cutting down a tree, it is a crop - it’s the same as growing cabbages - but on a longer scale.

There's something slightly morally, hard in your stomach, that you've cut down a tree that’s taken 10 years to grow for two weeks, or four weeks, use and then throw it away. Paul Keene, Rental Claus

The spike in popularity for rented trees has also been backed by environmental campaigners.

Judy Ling Wong said re-planting a tree allows it to continue absorbing carbon - which would be released into the atmosphere if it was burned.

Demand for rented Christmas trees has grown in recent years.

"Renting is a great idea because when the tree is thrown away, it loses its original contribution of capturing carbon,” she said.

“When it's alive, it holds carbon but when burnt it releases it again."

