Army officers have arrived in Bristol to set up the country’s first mass coronavirus vaccination programme.

It was announced at the end of last week that the Army would use Ashton Gate stadium - the home of Bristol City and Bristol Bears - as their base for the new programme, which will see thousands of people given vaccines for Covid-19.

The vaccine rollout is expected to start soon, though an exact date has not been given because an official vaccine has not yet been approved.

An exact date has not yet been given for when vaccinations will first be given. Credit: Bristol Live

GPs will also be permitted to administer jabs, as well as some local pharmacies.

People aged over 50 and frontline health and care workers will be prioritised once the vaccinations start.

Once the regional centre is fully up and running, it is hoped tens of thousands of people will be vaccinated every week.

The stadium will be used by the Army to administer coronavirus vaccinations to thousands of people.

Bristol will enter Tier 3 once the national lockdown ends on December 2.

To find out more about the new tier system, click here.

Read more: