People living in Torbay are being asked to spread a little extra cheer this Christmas - by creating festive displays.

Patrick Cain, who lives in Torquay, plans to create a map of the trail so people can see every display.

Patrick said: "In a year of lockdowns, worry and constant change I wanted to give the community the chance to spread some Christmas cheer and community spirit to help brighten up people's days in this magical season.

"We want everyone to get involved whether you are decorating a house, a business, a shop school or nursery. You could even decorate the cars in your driveway; the opportunities are endless.

"Displays could include words from favourite carols, poems, hymns, you could paint on windows with handprints, or light up the garden, get crafty with recycled items. It could be a dance, puppet show, drama piece or projection, even musical festive cheers (just ask the neighbours first)."

For more details on how to join in and get your project on the map go to torbaychristmastrail.webador.co.uk

