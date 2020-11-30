Police are investigating after a woman died in "unexplained" circumstances in a Cotswolds village.

A man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter but has since been released on bail.

A post-mortem is due to take place on 1 December.

Gloucestershire Police were called by the ambulance service to a property in Great Rissington, near Bourton-on-the-Water, at around 11.30am on 29 November.

The woman - who was in her 40s - had died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "At this early stage of an investigation, the death of the woman, who is aged in her 40s, is being treated as unexplained while inquiries take place.

"Her next of kin are aware and the coroner has also been informed.

"Police are likely to remain in the area for a number of days while the investigation continues."

Anyone who may have information relating to this incident is asked to submit this to police online by completing the update a crime report form on their website, referencing incident 136 of 29 November.

You can also call police on 101 or independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read more: