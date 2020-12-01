Firefighters had to cross over a railway track to get to the scene of a major fire in Dawlish which completely destroyed a building.

The blaze happened near Dawlish Warren Golf Club at around 11pm on Saturday 28 November.

Crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire, which started in an outbuilding on the other side of a low railway bridge.

To help get to it, extra resources were needed from Teignmouth and Torquay.

The building was used to store equipment from the nearby golf club. Credit: Teignmouth Fire Station

Crews had to get their appliances "over the tracks" and closer to the fire, which ruined the golf club's machinery and tools.

The building, they said, was also "completely destroyed".

It was near the local golf club but on land owned by Teignbridge District Council.

