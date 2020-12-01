Credit: The lyrics of different Christmas songs will be projected onto different venues throughout December.

An iconic concert hall in Bristol has become the first venue to be lit up as part of a month-long festive celebration in the city.

The ADVENTures project, organised and funded through the Bristol City Centre BID, has been set up to raise peoples' spirits over the festive period.

St George's was the first of 24 buildings in the city to be spectacularly lit up with the lyrics of 'Jingle Bells' on Tuesday 1 December.

The series is brought to the city by those who covered Queen's Square in socially distanced hearts this summer, as part of #BristolTogether.

While Bristol will be placed in Tier 3 when lockdown ends on Wednesday 2 December, families can safely follow the trail of lights which will be complete by Christmas eve.

The project is designed to still be enjoyed while we are in Tier 3, bringing a much-needed lift to the city centre and visitors, residents and workers. It also enables us to remain careful to maintain social distancing and be safe whilst having fun. Keith Rundle, Operations Director of Bristol City Centre BID

Events companies would usually be working on productions at this time of year.

As well as getting support from the local venues involved, businesses affected by the pandemic will also help to erect the lights at each location and design the displays.

Events company SLX, based in Avonmouth, has been heavily involved in the project and its CEO, Alastair Currie, said it's a "fantastic opportunity" to lift everyone's sprits.

It is hoped that as non-essential shops reopen, the festive lights will encourage people to get out and support small businesses while adhering to the guidelines.

The locations will be revealed each day throughout December.

