Police are searching for a 46-year-old woman who was last seen at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Laura Giles who's described as white, female, 5ft 4in in height, of slim to medium build, with brown, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing black skinny jeans, light-blue trainers, a flowery blue and pink top and a black parka coast with a fur hood. Devon and Cornwall Police

Officers say she may travel to Plymouth or Looe and are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number 630 of 30/11/20.

