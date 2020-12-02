Like so much in 2020, this year's Turnip Prize award ceremony was a little different.

Held online, six finalists eagerly awaited the announcement of this year's winner.

It may have some as no surprise to some, that it was inspired by the very story that has dominated world events since March - coronavirus.

A 53-year-old from North Devon, using the name Herewe Goagain, won the accolade for her entry entitled 'Lockdown' - a padlock on top of a pile of duck down feathers.

I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work. Organiser Trevor Prideaux

The winner, a gardener from Barnstaple, said: ”It has always been an ambition of mine to express myself through crap art. Once the seed was sown, the idea germinated, shoots burst forth into a luxuriate masterpiece. I’m tickled pink and maybe I should lack effort more often.”

Competitions organiser Trevor Prideaux added: “This year’s event attracted a record total of 120 entries, it’s fantastic that Herewe has won, she clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

"The six finalists will be on show at the New Inn, Wedmore, Somerset from Thursday 4th December and I encourage everyone to support your local pub during these difficult times."