The Bristol Hippodrome has postponed its back-up production of Robin Hood due to coronavirus concerns.

The socially-distanced pantomime was brought in to entertain audiences in a safe way when the planned show, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was called off due to the pandemic.

Robin Hood was due to be staged from 18 December 2020 to 10 January 2021, starring Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood as the Sheriff of Nottingham with iconic puppet Sooty and others.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood was due to star in the show as the Sheriff of Nottingham. Credit: PA

But the theatre has now announced the show will not now be going ahead until later in 2021.

Bristol has been placed in Tier 3, which means indoor entertainment venues have to close. Although the Tier system is being reviewed on 16 December, two days before the curtain was due to go up, the theatre is taking no chances.

Posting on Twitter, the Bristol Hippodrome said: "With the announcement that Bristol is moving to Tier 3 restrictions that require the closure of indoor entertainment venues, we’ve taken the decision with our partners at Qdos Entertainment to postpone our socially-distanced production of Robin Hood to February.

"We can’t wait to welcome this spectacular production to our venue and sprinkle 2021 with some festive magic."

The Hippodrome's original pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring John Barrowman as the Wicked Queen, is also due to take place in 2021.

