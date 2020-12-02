Watch Richard Payne's report on mass student testing

Bristol students are being urged to get Covid-19 tests before traveling home for Christmas.

Rapid tests are being rolled out to check students are safe to go home for Christmas ahead of a week long 'travel window' - with results in 15 to 30 minutes.

Both the University of Bristol and the University of the West of England are providing these tests before students leave the city.

The government is asking students to take at least two tests, 72 hours apart.

Anyone who tests positive will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Tests are being carried out in UWE's sports centre. Credit: ITV West Country

There is capacity to carry out up to 900 a day until the university centres close on Wednesday 9 December.

Bristol UWE has more than 30,000 students. The University of Bristol has nearly 28,000 students.

742 number of tests carried out at the University of Bristol on day one of student testing

If the test is negative, and they have no symptoms and haven't been told to self-isolate, they will be encouraged to travel home before 9 December.

Remaining teaching will be done online.

Bristol’s Director of Public Health Christina Gray said: “We understand it’s been a very difficult first term for our university students and we are really grateful for all their efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Bristol.

"While there have been high numbers of infection among the student population, this has been well contained and many students have acted responsibly to prevent spreading the virus to the wider Bristol community."

8,225 number of tests booked at the university’s two testing centres, as of Wednesday 2 December

Professor Steve West, Vice-Chancellor of UWE Bristol, said: “To our students - please remember you are part of a bigger community, and that we each have a responsibility to protect that community.

"Please do not host end of term parties; keep yourselves and others safe. If you are travelling home via public transport, continue to follow the hands, face, space protocol.

“For students staying on campus over the festive season, the university will still be open. Our students’ wellbeing remains our priority; our wellbeing, security and accommodation teams will be on campus every day, and support will be available.”

Bristol is in Tier 3 restrictions as of today (Wednesday 2 December).

