One of Bristol's most popular Christmas light displays has returned to bring some much-needed festive cheer to people in the city.

The Brailsford family has been lighting up their house in Brentry since 1994, when Lee and Paul Brailsford put a neon tree on the side of their mum's house in Trevisa Grove.

Since then their magical displays have raised more than £74,000 for charity while becoming an important part of the Christmas calendar for families in and around Bristol.

Lee and Paul give the money donated to Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal, which helps sick children and their families at Bristol Children's Hospital.

Their house in North Bristol was illuminated on Tuesday 1 December in a virtual switch-on event, which more than 700 people watched from home.

Speaking before the big reveal, Lee said they wanted to make sure people weren't tempted to visit the house while England was still in lockdown.

Missed it? Watch it here.

The family has installed a one-way system to make sure people are safe. Credit: Facebook / Brailsford Lights Christmas display

Now the restrictions have lifted slightly and Bristol is in Tier 3, families can see the spectacle as long as they maintain social distancing and take extra precautions.

A one-way system has been installed and hand sanitiser stations are in place so people can visit the lights as they usually do but ensure they are staying safe.

On the Brailsford's website it says: "If rules are not followed we will simply turn the lights off and that will spoil it for everyone."

Watch: The Brailsford lights in 2015

Now in its 26th year, the Brailsford display is one of the most popular in the country.

The family started preparing the house in October. Six weeks and 50,000 lights later, it is finally ready for members of the public to safely enjoy.

