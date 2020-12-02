A figurine of Darth Vader has appeared on the empty Edward Colston plinth in Bristol city centre in an apparent tribute to Bristolian actor David Prowse.

Mr Prowse died at the age of 85 last week, sparking an outpouring of love from around the globe.

The actor grew up in Southmead and was best known for playing Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. He is also familiar to many children of the 1970s as the Green Cross Code Man.

Video report by ITV News Reporter Frankie McCamley

Mr Prowse's words in the Star Wars films were dubbed, possibly because of his accent, but he remained a proud Bristolian.

And now a petition has been launched to get a permanent statue of the him put up in the city.

But for now, a seemingly unofficial tribute to the actor has appeared overnight in the form of a miniature model of Darth Vader 'statue'.

David Prowse

The figurine has been put on the empty plinth which was home to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston. That statue was toppled and thrown in to Bristol Harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.

Since then numerous statues and sculptures have been put on the plinth - including one of protester Jen Reid - but all have been quickly removed.

ITV News West Country has approached Bristol City Council to ask if it plans to remove the Darth Vader model.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has previously said the future of the plinth and what is installed on it "must be decided by the people of Bristol".

Read more: