Man arrested after large police presence spotted in Bristol

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, for assaulting an emergency worker and for making death threats after a large police presence was seen in Bristol.

He has also been arrested for criminal damage and a public order offence after the incident in Wick Road, Brislington, on Tuesday 1 December.

It happened in the Brislington area of the city. Credit: Paul Gillis / Paulgillisphoto.com

Police were called to reports of a domestic disturbance at around 9am.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing four police cars and two vans at the scene, with around a dozen officers in attendance.

In a statement an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed a 26-year-old man had been arrested.

He remains in police custody.

READ MORE: