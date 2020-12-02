The owners of South Bristol’s largest leisure park want to demolish it and build up to 350 new homes on the site.

The plan would see the Cineworld cinema, Buzz Bingo and two restaurants at Hengrove Leisure Park knocked down and apartments and other buildings built instead.

The owners of the site, AEW UK Core Property Fund, have submitted what is known as a ‘Screening Opinion’ to Bristol City Council.

This is a request asking planners how much information they would need to provide about environmental issues, ahead of a full planning application.

Plan for Hengrove Leisure Park - blue showing the site boundary and red the application boundary. Credit: Savills

A map of the company's plans shows the McDonalds, KFC, Premier Inn and Wessex Flyer restaurant, and the proposed Costa Coffee drive-through will stay.

The car park, cinema, Buzz Bingo, and the Domino’s and Frankie & Benny’s in the centre of the site will all be demolished if the plans go forward.

Craig O’Brien from Savills Planning in Bristol, who is leading the planning application for AEW, has written to Bristol City Council saying the plans would include 300-350 residential units as well as ‘E Class’ retail, business and general use buildings.

He says, "Hengrove Leisure Park represents a fantastic regeneration opportunity for Bristol. We have been working hard on plans for a vibrant new neighbourhood, comprising market and affordable homes as well as flexible work and leisure space.

'We will soon be undertaking public consultation for our draft plans and we look forward to hearing the local community's views and feedback."

AEW UK Core Property Fund acquired Hengrove Leisure Park in 2018 for £13.9m. Credit: AEW

If the plans get the go ahead, it will mean a lot more homes for South Bristol.

Hengrove Leisure Park lies next to Hengrove Park, which already has planning permission for a 1,400 home development on the former Whitchurch Airport.

