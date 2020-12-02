A sand artist has paid their own unique tribute on a Torquay beach to lost fisherman, following the sinking of a Brixham trawler.

The Joanna C went down in bad weather off the Sussex coast on the morning of 21 November.

Skipper Dave Bickerstaff was rescued, but crewman Robert Morley has not been found. The body of another crewman - Adam Harper from Brixham - was found inside the stricken vessel.

A tribute to the men appeared on Torre Abbey Sands several days ago and was captured by local woman Edit Karaszi. She credited the work to local resident Geoffrey Ward, who is known as 'The Sandyman'.

The sand art appeared on Torre Abbey Sands over the weekend of November 28/29. Credit: Edit Karaszi

She said: ''He is an awesome talent, he draws everything without measurement, sometimes only using footsteps.''

Since the tragedy hundreds of people in Brixham have left tributes to the fishermen by the town's Man and Boy statue.

Tributes to fishermen Adam Harper and Robert Morley have been left at the Fishing Memorial in Brixham. Credit: ITV West Country

A candlelit vigil is due to be held on Saturday, 5 December in the town in support of the families of Robert Morley and Adam Harper.

