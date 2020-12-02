A 13-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after several reports of women being harassed on the Bristol to Bath cycle path.

Avon and Somerset police officers have stepped up patrols on the popular path after hearing about the incidents.

A teenager was arrested on Tuesday 1 December and has been released on bail.

The force says its enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Police arrested a 13-year-old boy yesterday (Tuesday, December 1) on suspicion of sexual assault, in relation to a number of reports of a male harassing women on the Bristol to Bath cycle path.

“The arrest came about as a result of increased proactive police activity by officers from Operation Remedy, in response to community concerns about recent incidents reported on the path.

“The suspect has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.”

READ MORE: