This is the moment the doors to Bristol's Debenhams store opened as it gets ready to say goodbye to the high street after 242 years.

The iconic department store in Broadmead started its closing down sale on Wednesday 2 December on the day England's second lockdown ended.

Shoppers queued ahead of its opening at 9.30am as bosses of the chain attempt to get rid of all remaining stock in their 124 UK stores and online warehouses.

One woman said she was upset the store is closing. She said: "I go in there a lot, I know the women in there as well, and it's a shame really. It's going to be a dead place down here eventually."

Another told ITV News West Country: "It's part of the city, it has been here for so long. I'm not a city person, but ever since I've been up here it has been here and I associate it with Bristol."

On 1 December it was announced all Debenhams shops will close, putting 12,000 jobs at risk - many of those in the West Country.

The chain had been in administration since April, but last-ditch efforts to save it failed when JD Sports withdrew its rescue offer.

It comes after Arcadia, the owners of popular fashion brands like Topshop and Miss Selfridge, fell into administration on the same day.

Debenhams took over this building in Bristol in the 1970s.

Debenhams stores in the West Country

Debenhams, which has a history dating back to 1778, was struggling before the coronavirus pandemic and has already closed several stores.

In April it closed its branch in Truro, citing the "current circumstances" as the reason.

A spokesperson at the time said bosses had "hoped to reopen" but then took the decision to close Cornwall's only Debenhams store for good.

The following stores will now close permanently and staff members will lose their jobs, unless a deal can be reached to save all or parts of the business:

Bath

Bristol

Exeter

Gloucester

Plymouth

Taunton

Torquay

