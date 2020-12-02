St Ives' Edward Hain Community Hospital site to permanently close

Health bosses have approved the permanent closure of inpatient beds at the Edward Hain Community Hospital in St Ives.

Twelve inpatient beds temporarily closed in February 2016 because of fire safety concerns. The 100 year old community hospital continued to provide mental health and podiatry clinics for two days each week.

After an 18 month review, NHS Kernow has now said the site will close permanently and will no longer be used for health and care services.

The building was damaged by a fire in August 2020. Credit: ITV West Country

Governing Body members reviewed feedback from a panel of representatives of the local community alongside experts working across health and care.

It also received feedback from the community during four weeks of engagement with the wider public, as well as proposals from Cornwall Council's Health and Adult Social Care Overview Scrutiny Committee.

The findings were presented to the Community Hospital on Wednesday 25 November and the decision was made to close the site on Monday 1 December.

NHS Kernow added it is working to relocate community clinics to a safe and appropriate environment in St Ives.

The decision comes after a fire in August badly damaged the hospital.

Iain Chorlton, GP and chairman of NHS Kernow Governing Body, said: "...after very careful consideration of all the evidence we agreed that Edward Hain Community Hospital is not viable for health and care provision and the hospital will close permanently.

""As such we will continue to develop a local model of care which will treat people closer to, or in their own homes, led by Penwith Primary Care Network and in collaboration with Penwith Integrated Care Forum."

NHS Kernow are now working with Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust to relocate the community clinics. Credit: ITV West Country

There is now a campaign underway to create a new replacement hospital - lead by MP Andrew George and St Ives Cornwall Councillor Andrew Mitchell.

The campaign aims to create a new-build, purpose-built hospital called, The Edward Hain Memorial Hospital, with more than 20 inpatient beds.

Local GP and former Chair of KCCG, Dr Colin Philip, who is supporting the campaign, said in a statement: "Many patients still require a level of medical and nursing care that cannot be provided at home or in a Nursing Home, and that is inappropriate for an Acute Hospital.Replacing those beds, lost from the Edward Hain, with a modern facility providing high quality 24 hour medical and nursing care in the local area is now needed.”