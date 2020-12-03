Ashton Court closes deer park due to post-lockdown crowds

An estate in Bristol has had to close one of its deer parks due to overcrowding.

Ashton Court Estate has closed its lower red deer sanctuary to protect "the welfare of the deer" because the park was busy with post-lockdown crowds.

The upper section of the deer park remains open to the public, but bosses have asked visitors to keep to the marked pathways.

Ashton Court Estate is an 850-acre Grade I listed mansion house and country park.

The estate is also asking dog walkers in the vicinity of the deer to keep their dogs on a lead.

A spokesperson for the Estate said: “The lower red deer sanctuary is closed for the welfare of the deer, as the park is very busy.

“The top section is still accessible, please keep to the marked path.

“We ask that people keep their dogs on a lead if they are walking through any area where the deer are.”

