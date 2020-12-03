An eyewitness has spoken about the moment the building he was working in "vibrated" due to an explosion nearby.

Emergency services are still at the scene of a large explosion in Avonmouth.

It is not yet known how many people have been injured, or how severe those injuries may be, but Avon Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed there has been casualties.

The fire service, police and ambulance crews remain at the scene.

Kieran Jenkins, who works in another warehouse close to the explosion site, told ITV News West Country: "I was inside the warehouse - I didn't see anything but I heard a big bang and everything was vibrating.

There have been multiple casualties. Credit: BPM Media

"Me and my colleague were stood there in shock.

"If something fell and we could have been casualties ourselves.

"I don't know how to explain how loud it was - but it felt like it was going straight to your ear, that's how loud it was."

