A puppy was mauled to death by a dog in a Plymouth park.

The incident happened at around 7pm in Tothill Park, Plymouth, on Monday 30 November.

Devon and Cornwall Police said an "American bulldog" type dog attacked and killed the puppy, who was five months old.

The owner of the puppy said she saw a large dog running towards her before knocking her off her feet and "mauling" her five-month-old pet to death.

The owner of the offending animal, who police are trying to track down, allegedly said sorry and walked off.

She is described as being around 5"2", in her 20s, with dark skin and dark hair. She was reportedly wearing a pink hoodie and jeans at the time.

The dog she was with looked like an "American bulldog", police said, with a large stocky body and a collar with the word 'nervous' stitched into it. It may have been called Domino or Oreo.

Apparently the dog is regularly walked in the Plymouth park and is often seen wearing a muzzle.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly the people who may have spoken to the owner of the offending dog.

Anyone who thinks they know the identity of the owner(s) is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference CR/100785/20.

