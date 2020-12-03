Four people killed in Avonmouth explosion

Four people have been killed in a large explosion at a site in Avonmouth, police have confirmed.

A fifth person was injured, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A major incident was declared following the explosion, which happened at around 11.20am this morning (Wednesday 3 December) at at Wessex Water's Bristol water recycling centre off Kings Weston Lane.

Speaking to the press, Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, we can confirm there have been four fatalities."

He added this included three members of staff at Wessex Water and a contractor.

Crews from the fire, police and ambulance services were all in attendance at the site.

Police confirmed it was "not a terror-related incident" and said the explosion happened inside a silo which holds treated bio-solids before being recycled to land as an organic soil conditioner.

Ch Insp Runacres confirmed a full investigation will be carried out by multiple agencies and the Health and Safety Executive.

People living in the area are being reassured there is no wider public safety concern following the incident, but members of the public are urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Eyewitness says 'everything vibrated'

Bristol City Mayor Marvin Rees issued a statement on the incident.

He said: "Tragically, four people who were working at the site have lost their lives, and the thoughts of our city is with their families at this heart-breaking time.

This has already been such a challenging year, and this news of further loss of life is another terrible blow. As a city we will mourn for them. Marvin Rees

"Local residents may be concerned about safety in the area. Wessex Water, police and fire have assured us the incident is contained, and there is no risk to your safety.

"However we would urge you to keep roads around the site as clear as possible so our emergency teams can do their vital work.

"Thank you to the emergency services for doing their very best in challenging circumstances."

There has been an outpouring of support from people across the UK, including a tribute from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

