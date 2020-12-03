A fundraising page in memory of four young Wiltshire men who were killed when a car crashed into a house could have been set up by fraudsters, police say.

Officers from Wiltshire Police are investigating the suspected fraud and are warning anyone who donated money to the page could be a victim.

In August, Ryan Nelson, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and Jordan Rawlings, 20, were killed when the car they were in crashed into a house at Derry Hill and burst into flames.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay tribute to the men, who died at the scene.

The page, called "Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial" was launched shortly after, but was not set up by any of the four families.

Now police believe it could be fraudulent and are trying to track everyone who donated.

Hundreds of people from the community left flowers at the scene of the tragic incident.

Officers have arrested three people as part of their ongoing investigation.

On 22 October they detained a 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy in the Northamptonshire area on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

On 2 December they returned to that area and arrested a 36-year-old man.

They also found Class A drugs at his house and arrested him on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

All three have been released under investigation.

Inspector James Brain, from Chippenham Area Community Policing Team, said:

"The collision back in August was truly devastating for the local community in Calne and I know many people will have seen this fundraising page as an opportunity to show how much they cared and to ensure that a lasting memorial to the four young men was created for the town.

“I understand that people may be feeling upset and angry about this news, but I want to reassure everyone that we are carrying out detailed enquiries to understand exactly what has happened with regards to this donation page.”

Police are asking anyone who made a donation to the page to call the force on 101, quoting crime reference 54200119835.

