Inside Cornwall's spectacular tunnel of Christmas lights

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

If you've ever fancied a trip into Narnia, or a quick jaunt to the North Pole to see Father Christmas, then look no further than Charlestown in Cornwall where one of the region's most spectacular festive experiences is back for another year.

A tunnel of lights, underneath the Shipwreck Museum, returns for the 2020 festive period - with a few new measures to keep everyone safe.

The display features wintry scenes inspired by the Narnia novels. Credit: ITV News

Event manager Lynné Raubenheimer said: "We've gone through the Government guidelines and we're taking extra precautions so that everyone feels safe. We've created passing points to make sure there is space enough for everybody to enjoy the experience in a socially distanced way.

"We've got a mirrored tunnel; a Narnia which is a snowy adventure into the classic novel; and a neon wood, which is a glow in the dark adventure that leads to the North Pole and Father Christmas' door.

"We're absolutely thrilled we can offer this to people. We were crossing our fingers and to be in the situation to say come in and have some twinkly magical experiences with us is just amazing."

There are social distancing measures in place to keep visitors safe. Credit: ITV News

For more information, click here.

Read more: