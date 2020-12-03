Large explosion in Avonmouth - emergency services on the scene

There has been a large explosion in Avonmouth with police, ambulance and fire crews on the scene.

The fire service has confirmed there have been casualties, but there are no further details at this stage.

It happened at a warehouse on Kings Weston Lane.

031220AvonmouthExplosion Credit: Jawad Burhan

Fire crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are in attendance.

They are joined by officers from Avon and Somerset Police and crews from South Western Ambulance Service.

Tweet from Avon Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22am in a warehouse in Avonmouth.

"Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending.

"We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and Ambulance on site."

An air ambulance at the scene. Credit: Jawad Burhan

The incident is ongoing.

Bristol Waste has confirmed its Avonmouth Recycling Centre is closed.

We will bring you updates as we get them.

