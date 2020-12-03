Longleat is becoming almost as well known for its seasonal light displays as it is for its lions.

Although the safari park's annual Festival of Light cannot take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has come up with a spectacular alternative.

A light show, specially created for the attraction and featuring thousands of different light sources, has taken over the Wiltshire estate in a 2km trail.

It is called Land of Light. Organisers say the event’s "mix of technology, art and interactive installations" will provide "a magical festive experience for visitors of all ages".

Longleat's Land of Light - seen from the air. Credit: Longleat

There are 17 separate themed areas, with projections lighting up Longleat House from all sides, dancing fountains and animated displays across the grounds and gardens.

38 km of cable throughout the 2km route

688 Lighting fixtures across the 17 zones

72,000+ Individually controlled LED pixels

Some of the displays are interactive - one involves motion-detected splashes of colour and sound while visitors are invited to step inside a giant 'portal' of choreographed lights. There is also music - specially compiled in house to add to the effect.

There is a 70m long ultraviolet and scented sensory tunnel while The Longhouse hosts a 360° experience of mirrors and laser beams.

Lasers, disco balls and mirrors all add to the experience. Credit: Longleat

The attraction's famous Sun Maze and Love Labyrinth have also been transformed with LED lighting, mirror balls and 'atmospheric haze'.

Longleat's popular Adventure Castle will also be brought to life with sound effects while Santa will be waiting to read stories and hand out gifts in his magical woodland grotto.

When is the event running?

Land of Light runs from Thursday 3 December to Sunday 10 January. Entry is by pre-booked tickets only. Longleat is warning that there are fewer spaces this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Find out more - and book a time slot - here.

The historic Longleat House has been lit up from all sides with a series of projections. Credit: Longleat

READ MORE: