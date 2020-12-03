A major incident has been declared following a large explosion at a site in Avonmouth.

The fire service, police and ambulance service were called at approximately 11.20am this morning (Wednesday 3 December) to a site off Kings Weston Lane.

An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews and we can confirm there have been a number of casualties.

A police spokesperson said a full investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.

Emergency services at the scene

“A cordon has been set up and we’d advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

“Police enquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing.”

Avon Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Matt Peskett confirmed crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Weston-super-Mare and Temple were all sent to the incident.

He added: “We were joined at the scene by our police and ambulance colleagues and have now handed over the incident to the police and continue to support our multi-agency partners.”

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service confirmed both air and land ambulances were called to the scene.

There are no further details of injuries at this stage.

