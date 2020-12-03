The Bath and West Showground at Shepton Mallet is to become one of the main centres delivering Covid-19 vaccinations for people in Somerset.

The 240 acre site has indoor pavilions, restaurant facilities and parking for more than 12,000 vehicles. It is also close to the A303, M3, M4 and M5.

The Royal Bath & West of England Society said it welcomes the opportunity to be part of the "largest peace-time project since the war years".

The Bath and West Showground hosts a wide range of events - including The Dairy Show, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Credit: ITV West Country

Its CEO Rupert Cox said: "This is great news for Somerset and for the Bath and West. It is an honour to have been selected to host this major vaccination programme for the benefit of Somerset residents and we are working with Somerset NHS Foundation Trust to make sure the logistics run as smoothly as possible.

"A successful nationwide vaccination campaign will also increase the chances of events being back up and running on the showground and provide a much-needed confidence boost to everyone within the event industry."

People will have to book ahead for Covid-19 vaccinations at the showground. Credit: PA

The national roll-out will commence in due course with a commitment from NHS England to provide Covid-19 vaccinations through to the spring of 2021.

There will be a process of booking for vaccinations once the centre at the Bath and West site is live. It will not cater for walk-ins.

