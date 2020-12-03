Neolithic tomb at Stoney Littleton Long Barrow daubed in red handprints

Vandals who daubed red paint on a Neolithic tomb near Bath may have caused permanent damage according to an English Heritage expert.

In early November the walls of the 5,000 year old chambered tomb at Stoney Littleton Long Barrow were vandalised and an investigation is now underway.

Experts fear the paint may permanently damage the stone. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Win Scutt, Properties Curator (West) at English Heritage, said: “Stoney Littleton Long Barrow is one of the country’s finest Neolithic chambered tombs, and this attack on its historic fabric is not only thoughtless, it is a crime.

"Whilst our specialist team will be working to remove the graffiti, there is every chance it might have caused permanent damage to the stonework."