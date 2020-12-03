'Serious sexual assault' in Exeter sees two men arrested

Police have arrested two men in their 30s after two women were reportedly sexually assaulted in Exeter city centre.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Exeter Cathedral Green at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 2 December.

They were called following reports of a serious sexual assault and cordoned off the area while they carried out enquiries.

A spokesperson from the force said the two female victims are being supported by specialist officers.

They added: "Police were called at 6.30pm on 2 December to the Cathedral Green area of Exeter following reports of serious sexual assault. The two men remain in custody.

"The victims, two females, are being supported by specialist officers. Two men, both in their 30s, have been arrested in connection to this matter and remain in police custody at this time.

"A cordon has been put in place at the scene and initial enquiries remain ongoing."

