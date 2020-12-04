Investigations are continuing into the cause of an explosion at a Wessex Water treatment works near Bristol which left four people dead.

Three employees of Wessex Water and a contractor were killed in the blast at the firm's water recycling centre in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, on Thursday 3 December.

The explosion happened in a silo which held treated biosolids before they are recycled to land as an organic soil conditioner.

A fifth person was also hurt, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Great Western Air Ambulance crews were called at around 11.00am. When they arrived at the scene they said they were 'assessing multiple casualties'. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to save four people injured in the incident.

Lead Doctor Ed Valentine said: "Our thoughts and best wishes go to all those involved and affected by the tragic incident, and thanks to all of our fellow emergency service colleagues who pulled together to do all that was possible."

Floral tributes have been left in Avonmouth.

An investigation is now being carried out to understand what caused the explosion.

Police confirmed it was "not a terror-related incident" and said the explosion happened inside a silo which holds treated bio-solids before being recycled to land as an organic soil conditioner.

Eyewitnesses say they blast could be heard from miles away. People nearby said they felt buildings shake during the explosion.

Three employees at the site are also Unite members. The union says the workers are in a 'state of shock' after the explosion.

Unite would also like to thank the emergency services for their rapid, brave and professional response to this major incident. “There will, in due course, be an investigation into this incident and Unite will contribute to any such inquiry. Unite

There has been an outpouring of support from people across the UK, including a tribute from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Read more: