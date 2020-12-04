The four people who were killed in a large explosion at a water works in Avonmouth have been named and among those who died is a 16-year-old boy.

Michael James, 64, Brian Vickery, 63, Raymon White, 57, and Luke Wheaton, 16, died in the blast at a Wessex Water plant in Kings Weston Lane on Thursday 3 December.

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the incident, which happened in a silo at the water recycling plant.

A fifth person who was injured is now at home.b

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said a cordon is likely to remain in place at the site for some time while a multi-agency investigation is carried out with a team of chemical and mechanical experts.

The family members of those who lost their loved ones on Thursday are being supported by specially trained officers from the force.

The Chief Executive of Wessex Water, Collin Skellett, said the firm is "absolutely devastated by what has happened."

He added: "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives during the tragic event on Thursday.

I know from the thoughts and comments I have received from so many, that this has affected the whole Wessex Water family. Colin Skellett, Wessex Water

“I know Avonmouth, I worked there for many years, and I know the people, some of whom have lost their lives during this terrible incident.”

Supt Simon Brickwood from Avon and Somerset Police said: "I’d like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those involved in yesterday’s tragic incident.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene

“An investigation has been launched into the causes of the explosion, with the support of partner agencies and the Health and Safety Executive. This is likely to be ongoing for some time and we will be keeping the victims’ families informed throughout.

"We appreciate the impact this incident has had on the local community and we thank those affected for their patience while our investigative work is carried out. The local neighbourhood policing team is available to address any concerns members of the public may have."

Supt Brickwood also thanked the emergency services for remained at the scene throughout the night after the explosion under "difficult and challenging circumstances."

A post mortem examination is underway.

