Exeter primary school leads the way to more inclusive teaching methods

Schools have been the in spotlight due to Covid-19 but campaigners are now calling for more limelight on lessons for an altogether different reason.

They say current training falls short in equipping teachers to embrace the strengths of dyslexia.

Some schools have chosen to opt in for specialised training for their teachers, giving them a wider variety of tools used to help children with dyslexia.

Broadclyst Community Primary School is using different methods of teaching to engage students. Credit: ITV News

At Broadclyst Community Primary School in Exeter, teachers want students to see dyslexia as a strength so they've changed how they teach, giving students the chance to do more listening and group exercises.

James Beevor, a teacher at the school, said: "You do end up thinking of ways you can improve the classroom and vary the classroom so that it engages every part of a persons brain and allows them to learn in a connected way and allows them to learn in a visual way."

1 in 5 people in the UK have Dyslexia

98% of teachers are not trained in dyslexia

One in five people in the UK have dyslexia and campaigners are pushing to make specialist education around dyslexia a compulsory part of teacher training.

Kate Griggs, Founder of global charity Made by Dyslexia, said: "We've known about dyslexia and how to teach dyslexic children since the 1930s but amazingly it is not part of teacher education and most teachers don't have any training in dyslexia."

Kate Griggs founded global charity Made in Dyslexia Credit: ITV News

Ethan Williams, 13, was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was nine, after struggling with reading and writing since he started school.

He said: "Some teachers don't actually know about it so you can just be in your lessons struggling and they won't understand why you're struggling.

"If you don't finish your work then they just think that you're not trying hard enough."

Campaigners say the current school system risks leaving children behind. Credit: ITV News

