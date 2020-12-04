The first heavy snow of the season has fallen on Dartmoor and large parts of east Cornwall.

On Thursday 3 December, The Met Office said there was an 80 per cent chance of snow for people living in these parts of the region.

This morning (Friday 4 December) many woke up to blankets of the white stuff - and there could be more on the way.

This was taken in Princetown, Dartmoor. Credit: Twitter / @gavinsgadgets

People having been sharing their photos and videos online - and they're getting people feeling very festive.

Is there more on the way? Our weather presenter Charlie Powell has his say:

Last night we saw the first snow of Winter, and the first snow in December - really early in December! This is quite rare in itself because it's unusual to have air that's cold enough until after Christmas typically. The ground is also quite warm so settling snow is a bit of a rarity too. However, there were a few centimetres across Dartmoor which lasted well into Friday morning.

It'll stay cold for the next few days with more showers forecast, and some of these could still give a bit of snow across the highest parts of Dartmoor on Saturday but for the rest of us it looks like heavy rain. Showers gradually move away from the West Country by Sunday leaving us with some quieter weather into the start of next week. There aren't many signs that things will warm up anytime soon though..."

Not everyone was surrounded by snow, but many woke up to see it on the hilltops of Dartmoor.

Not everyone woke up to snow, but some could see it in the distance. Credit: Anthony Ingram

