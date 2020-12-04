Stourhead lit up with a million Christmas lights

Watch 'Sparkling Stourhead'

More than a million lights have been used to transform Stourhead in Wiltshire into a magical winter wonderland after dark.

The National Trust's world famous garden has unveiled a spectacular illuminated trail for visitors in the run up to Christmas.

After dark, the 18th Century garden is transformed into a magical winter wonderland. Credit: National Trust

A spokesperson said: "Christmas at Stourhead is the perfect way to get outside in the fresh air and into the festive mood.

"Wrap up warm, get your Christmas sparkle on, and be surrounded by over a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and amazing illuminated installations as Stourhead’s majestic garden is transformed into a winter wonderland."

It takes up to two hours to complete the mile-long trail, with special light installations along the way set to classic Christmas music.

The glittering Tunnel of Light is made up of more than 100,000 bulbs. Credit: National Trust

Trees have been transformed with colour and there are a host of features including giant baubles, glowing flowers and glittering snowflakes. Rumour has it that Father Christmas himself can be spotted, while Rudolf and his red nose are suspended high above, guiding the walkers on their way.

One highlight is the 50m long Tunnel of Light which is lit up by more than 100,000 pea-lights. Staff say it provides the perfect photo opportunity.

There is also a fire garden, offering people a moment of reflection among its flickering flames.

These vibrant giant crocuses are among a number of new features for 2020. Credit: National Trust

There are a number of new displays for 2020:

The Field of Crocuses, made up of giant, luminscent flower sculptures shining against the night sky.

Giant lily sculptures creating dancing reflections on Stourhead's famous lake.

The Heart Walk leading people on a glittering trail through the trees.

Origami Cranes - A sculpture of mystical creatures from Japanese culture that are a symbol of hope and healing in these challenging times.

Seeing Stourhead’s garden lit up at night, shimmering with winter magic, is a wonderfully uplifting festive experience for all ages. Philip Niemand, General Manager, Stourhead

Christmas at Stourhead runs until 3 January 2021. Visits will have to be booked in advance and cleanliness and social distancing measures are in place to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Find out more and book ahead here.

