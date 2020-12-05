Investigation underway into what caused a fire in St Ives

An investigation is underway to find out what caused a major fire in a fish and chips shop in St Ives on Friday night. Cornwall Fire and Rescue service say they were first called to the fire at Wharf Road at 5:09pm.

Up to ten crews from across the county worked on the fire all night, with some firefighters on scene on Saturday damping down.

The fire also spread to the nearby building where The Salvation Army are based. They've been told most of their donations that they'd been planning to hand out this Christmas have been ruined. They included around a hundred toys and some food hampers. Since the fire, thousands of pounds has been donated to the charity's just giving page.

Nathan Loxley from The Salvation Army has told us the money will be used to replace the items lost, providing presents and food for those struggling this Christmas. He says The Salvation Army has been in that building for 140 years, and luckily there has not been any structural damage.