Three teenagers arrested after 17 year old dies in Newton Abbot

Three teenagers have been arrested after the death of a 17 year old boy in Newton Abbot.

Police were called to a car park near Queen Street with reports of concern for the welfare of a boy at around 1:45am Saturday.

The 17-year-old from the Cullompton area was taken to hospital by an ambulance and was later confirmed deceased. His next of kin have been informed.

Police have set up a cordon near to Queen Street

A 16-year-old female, 17-year old male and an 18-year-old male have all been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.They remain in police custody at this time and are awaiting questioning today.

This is a very sad incident and my thoughts are firmly with the family of this young man. Alexandra Doughty, Detective Chief Inspector

Detective Chief Inspector Alexandra Doughty went on to say: “Officers remain at the scene this afternoon and a scene guard is in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.”Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone with information in connection to this incident.Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/101993/20.