Report by Richard Payne

The caseload of a Bristol charity helping people with poor mental health has trebled since the start of the Covid-19 crisis.

Suicide Prevention Bristol has more volunteers patrolling the city's streets. And its volunteers are patrolling more frequently, due to the growing number of people struggle during lockdown.

The team are trained in crisis intervention, with volunteers saying a simple conversation can have powerful results.

The support team use their experience to decide where to go and how to look for those struggling with their mental health.

Casey Rostoll was once in need of the charity's support.

Casey Rostoll was once in need of the charity's support. So profound was the impact, the 20-year-old is now a volunteer helping others.

"I pushed them away quite a lot at first," she says. "It did take quite a while but I did eventually start speaking to them, start accepting the help they were trying to give me.

"There are a few cases where being able to sit and relate to these people. It does come in handy and helps them know they're not on their own and others have been there."

Set up in 2018 and surviving only on public donations, Suicide Prevention Bristol now has online support as well as a 24-hour hotline.

Set up in 2018 and surviving only on public donations, Suicide Prevention Bristol now has online support as well as a 24-hour hotline.

It's recruited more volunteers and has increased street patrols.

Services the charity says are, in part, a reaction to the effects of the pandemic.

Volunteer Grant Cross explains: "Recently through covid there has been a huge increase in the number of people we see during patrols. People just feeling alone, that they're not good enough in the world. It's about allowing them a place to reach out and get the support they need, even if it's just a conversation."

The charity expects their services will be in growing demand in the coming weeks with Christmas bringing, for some, new pressures. The message to all is to reach out without fear of judgement.

"We're a confidential service, you can tell us anything," says volunteer Amelia Orchard-Smith. "Sometimes people have just got so much going on and they're so deep into that they don't even know where to start. They can't see the light at the end of the tunnel. A way out.

"Isolation has made it worse for people and not getting access to services has probably made it worse where people previously might have got mental health support from the NHS, they're not getting that anymore."

You can access Suicide Prevention Bristol's website here: www.spbristol.org/donate.

Its 24-hour assist line: 0800 689 5652.

You can also find a list of some of the places you can turn to if you are struggling or if you are worried about a friend here.

READ MORE: