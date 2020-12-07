Football club raising money for funerals of Avonmouth explosion victims

A Bristol football club is raising money to help pay for the funerals for the victims of the Avonmouth explosion.

Three employees of Wessex Water and a contractor were killed in the blast at a water recycling centre in Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth, on Thursday (December 3).

One of the victims, 16-year-old Luke Wheaton, played for the under-18 colts team at Stoke Lane Athletic Football Club.

The club is now raising money to help with the funeral costs of the four people who lost their lives, and a JustGiving page has been set up.

After less that 24 hours more than double the crowdfunding target was raised.

The explosion happened in a silo that held treated biosolids.

The club said: "Stokelane Football club family are devastated with the loss of Luke Wheaton, who tragically lost his life in the incident at Avonmouth. Luke played for our U18 Colts, he was well loved by his team mates.

Stokelane want to help raise money for the costs of the funerals. Not only for Luke, but for all the families that lost their love ones at the Avonmouth tragedy."