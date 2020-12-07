Hundreds of people gathered in Brixham to remember two fishermen who died when the boat they were on sank.

A socially distanced vigil was held in the fishing town on Saturday, December 5.

The scalloping vessel Joanna C sank off the coast of Sussex in the early hours of Saturday 21 November.

Credit: Martin Johns / Fishing News

The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper, from Brixham, was found by divers among the wreck of the Joanna C on 23 November.

A second fisherman Robert Morley, 38, from Pembrokeshire, remains missing.

A third crew member - the skipper - was found clinging to a lifebuoy and rescued by the Newhaven lifeboat on the morning of 21 November.

Crowds lined the harbourside for a socially-distanced two-minute silence.

Family and friends of the crew members joined hundreds of people at a lit up vigil at Brixham Harbour at the weekend.

They fell silent at 6.14pm, the mirrored time of Joanna C's 6.14am distress call.

A sand artist paid their own unique tribute on a Torquay beach to the lost fisherman. Credit: Edit Karaszi

A sand artist has also paid their own unique tribute on a Torquay beach to the lost fisherman.

A tribute to the men appeared on Torre Abbey Sands at the end of November and was captured by local woman Edit Karaszi.

She credited the work to local resident Geoffrey Ward, who is known as 'The Sandyman'.

