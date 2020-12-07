Police have released more images of people they are trying to identify following an investigation into an illegal rave in Yate over the Halloween weekend.

More than 700 people attended the unauthorised music event on the evening of Saturday 31 October.

It has been revealed it cost Avon and Somerset Constabulary £64,000 to police the event, which lasted 17 hours.

Officers first attended the disused warehouse on Millbrook Road at 10.30pm on Saturday, 31 October and had cleared the building at 3.10pm on Sunday, 1 November.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was met with “scenes of hostility and violence” after attempting to shut the rave down.

Officers arrested eight people on the night and seized music equipment.

Four more arrests were made in the following days.

Two people were fined £10,000 each for their part in organising the rave which took place while people were supposed to be abiding to the 'rule of six' Covid-19 restrictions.

A 23-year-old man from Newent in Gloucestershire is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court in February.

Jerin Nixon will face charges of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and failure to leave a rave.

A number of other people are due to receive court summons in the near future.

Since then rave, officers have been trawling through footage from the public and from officer's body worn cameras to identify other people involved.

Now, police have released 20 more images of people they believe attended the event.

They hope the public can help identify them.

12 people police want to identify. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In November, Avon and Somerset Police released images of 38 people they needed help to identify. Of those, 15 were identified.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “We’re grateful for the public’s support with coming forward with names to help us identify people not known to our officers.

“It makes a huge difference to our enquiry as we look to fully investigate what happened over the Halloween weekend and bring those involved to justice.”

For more images, you can visit the Avon and Somerset Police website.

Anyone who recognises the people pictured are being asked to call 101.

