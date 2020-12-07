M4 closed to traffic after crash between Bristol and Bath

A section of the M4 is expected to remain closed "for some time" following a serious crash.

The M4 eastbound between junction 19 (Bristol/M32) and junction 18 (Bath) was closed shortly after 2.50pm on Monday 7 December.

The single-vehicle collision involved a car leaving the carriageway.

The road is likely to stay shut for some time while investigations are carried out.

Diversions are in place.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A South Western Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they were called to the incident, but did not provide information on injuries.

