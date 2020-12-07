A mum has spoken of her horror after what was thought to be a brick was thrown from a bridge over the A30 in Cornwall, smashing into the family car and leaving her two young children inches from serious injury.

Lynnsay Smith, from Gwennap, was driving her children – Ralph, aged three, and seven-month-old Darcie – to a Christmas event on Friday afternoon, 4 December.

She had just joined the A30 at Chiverton Cross roundabout, heading towards Scorrier, when the incident happened underneath a bridge at Blackwater.

The incident happened on the A30 Blackwater bypass on Friday 4 December. Credit: Bing

Lynnsay said: “There was a huge smash on the roof of the car. The noise was unbelievable – I honestly thought someone had jumped and landed on my roof.

“The car has got a panoramic glass sunroof with a second roof underneath. If that one wasn’t shut, I dread to think what would have happened. That saved us from being covered in glass or worse.”

She added: “I was screeching; I don’t know how my little boy stayed so calm and brave because I was a mess. The road was manic, I had my hazards on and was trying to slow down.

Lynnsay saw a lad cycling off in her mirror.

It could have gone through my windscreen and I could have lost control of the car, killing my children. Lynnsay Smith, Mother

Lynnsay said: “It makes me sad thinking about Ralph’s reaction – he was screeching. He was like, ‘Mummy I’m going to cry going to bed’.”

She added: “I was clutching hold of my kids, I literally won the lottery. It could have been ten times worse.

The object caused around £1,000 damage to Lynnsay Smith's car. Credit: BPM Media / Cornwall Live

Lynnsay has been told the sun roof is not covered by insurance, so she will have to pay around £1,000 for repairs.

She said: “The roof repair is just cash; that can be earned again – we’re just lucky to be alive – but no one wants to have to pay that amount just before Christmas, especially after a year like this.

“I just want to warn people that this situation happened and to be wary driving under those bridges over the A30. Hopefully someone may have some dash cam footage.”

